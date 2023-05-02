Person escapes Gastonia house fire

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person escaped a house fire Monday evening in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.

The fire happened on Dean Street.

Firefighters said the person who lived there wasn’t hurt.

They didn’t say what caused the fire, but that it was accidental.

