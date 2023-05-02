PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Person escapes Gastonia house fire

Firefighters didn't say what caused the fire, but that it was accidental.(Gastonia Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person escaped a house fire Monday evening in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.

The fire happened on Dean Street.

Firefighters said the person who lived there wasn’t hurt.

They didn’t say what caused the fire, but that it was accidental.

