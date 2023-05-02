Officials: Death investigation underway after fire at Charlotte condo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire at a condo complex in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday afternoon has been extinguished, according to officers on the scene.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted a video of the fire which shows heavy smoke and flames.

Originally, CFD said the fire happened at 400 W 4th St. Later, CFD provided a correction saying the fire’s location was at 400 W 8th St.

According to a new statement sent to WBTV News, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit is now conducting a death investigation at the site:

“Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Central Division officers were at an unrelated call for service in the 500 block of N. Graham Street when they responded to assist Charlotte Fire at the scene of a condo building fire.”

“During a search of the building, Charlotte Fire discovered a deceased subject. Homicide Unit detectives and CMPD’s Fire Investigation Task Force responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command and MEDIC also assisted.”

In a Tuesday afternoon press conference streamed on the WBTV News app, officials had an update with more information:

The fire started in a two-story condo. Heavy flames coming from the top condo.

It was a two-alarm fire.

CMPD was on the scene, knocking on doors and trying to empty out condos.

Took 60 firefighters to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

4 units were heavily damaged.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: Address correction from 400 block W 4th St to 400 block 8th St. pic.twitter.com/dpLQHn3Oal — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 2, 2023

Structure Fire; 400 block of West 4th St; heavy fire and smoke showing from the roof of a 3 story apartment; 2nd alarm transmitted. Station 4 area. pic.twitter.com/wNi3LUVRnt — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 2, 2023

