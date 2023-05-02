No bond given to man accused of shooting three people over a child’s ball

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of shooting three members of the same family and trying to shoot a fourth was in court Tuesday morning for his first appearance. Prosecutors say Robert Singletary fled the state and ended up in Florida before turning himself in when the news of what happened went nationwide.

All of the victims who were shot are recovering tonight, but some have deep emotional and physical scars.

“He took me under his wing and did what a Dad is supposed to do like he always does.”

When Destiny Stiles was twelve years old, she lost her relationship with her father. That’s when William White stepped in and became her surrogate parent. White means so much to her that when he walked her down the aisle at her wedding, the twenty-one-year-old surprised him with adoption papers for her.

“It was my special day but I wanted it to be special for him too,” Stile told WBTV.

That’s why when she thinks back on what happened to her adoptive father, she can still feel the pain.

“You’re scared, you’re scared for your family you’re afraid of who all got hurt,” she explained.

While William White recovers at home, the man accused of shooting him and two other members of the family appeared in front of a judge as the DA laid out the case.

“In addition to being a danger to this community, he’s also a flight risk.” Travis Page said as he addressed the court.

Robert Singletary, hands shackled stood in front of the court after being extradited back from Florida where investigators say he fled after a violent confrontation with neighborhood children. Prosecutors claim last month, Singletary became enraged when a child’s basketball rolled into his yard. He allegedly went into his house and retrieved a gun and began shooting, hitting White, another family member Ashley Hilderbran along with White’s six-year-old daughter.

“I couldn’t get inside in time so he shot my Daddy in the back and we think the bullet came back, and the bullet, the bullet hit me in the cheek.” the six-year-old said.

Travis Page the Gaston County DA told the court about past convictions and why bond should be denied in the case.

In the end, the court agreed.

“This defendant shall be held with no bond.” Judge Phillips ruled.

While Singletary was led out to wait for his next hearing, life is slowly returning to normal along April Drive.

“A big burden lifted off of us knowing that he didn’t get no bond.” Carolyn Hilderbrand said.

And the neighborhood is recovering too. A new basketball net was set up this past weekend just feet from the now vacant house where police say Singletary was. No fears of repercussions over a rogue child’s toy.

“We’re there for them, and we’re going to make sure whatever it talks to make sure justice is there for them.” Tracy Carter told us.

