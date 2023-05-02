PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man accused of killing NC deputy escapes from jail, authorities say

It was last August that police believe Alder Marin-Sotelo and his brother Arturo killed Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd.
According to FBI Charlotte, Alder Marin-Sotelo was being held in a jail in Farmville, Va., awaiting trial.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT
FARMVILLE, VA (WBTV) – Authorities have released pictures of the car they believe an escaped inmate accused of killing a North Carolina deputy could be driving.

Authorities believe he escaped sometime early Sunday morning, but officials at the Piedmont Regional Jail did not realize until another inmate escaped more than 24 hours later early Monday morning.

FBI Charlotte believes Marin-Sotelo may be driving an early 2000 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day temporary tag.

Authorities believe an escaped North Carolina inmate could be driving a red or burgundy Ford Mustang.(Source: FBI Charlotte)

Byrd was on his way to K9 training when he noticed a suspicious vehicle. The deputy’s car video picked up the sound of six gunshots.

The brothers were later arrested in Burke County.

Authorities said Marin-Sotelo is one of two inmates that escaped the jail in Virginia. The other is Bruce Callahan, originally from Lumberton, N.C., who was being held on federal drug and weapons charges.

Marin-Sotelo is considered extremely dangerous. Anyone with information on his or Callahan’s whereabouts, or who sees the red car - is asked to immediately call 911.

