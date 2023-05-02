PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Jonas Brothers bringing 2023 ‘The Tour’ to Charlotte

Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6, for the Verified Fan presale.
From left to right, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform...
From left to right, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform during halftime of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Jonas Brothers have made Charlotte one of the stops in their upcoming tour.

Their 35-date stadium and arena run, called “The Tour,” kicks off Aug. 12 with a two-night stint at Yankee Stadium.

Joe, Kevin and Nick will perform at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 30. They’re also stopping at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Sept. 28.

The Tour wraps up on Oct. 14 in Miami. The band will perform five albums every night, a news release stated.

Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6, for the Verified Fan presale. Those who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the presale starting on Tuesday, May 9, a news release stated.

Citi and Verizon will have additional presales beginning on Wednesday, May 10, with other presales running throughout the week.

A limited number of tickets will be available during the general on-sale, which begins on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m., the release stated.

The Jonas Brothers are no strangers to the Charlotte metro area. Their parents own Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in Belmont.

The band last performed in the Queen City in 2021 on the “Remember This” tour.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Police: Drunk driver kills bride, injures groom hours after SC wedding
Emission tests
Charlotte auto shop owner sentenced to prison for falsifying emisson inspections
Jimmie Earl Woodard faces a long list of charges.
Rowan man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend, demanding ransom
Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler will be performing with his bandmates on their...
Aerosmith bringing farewell tour to Charlotte

Latest News

Jason Todd Sauro
Warrant states Myrtle Beach man admits to driving the vehicle that hit, killed NC student
Angel Antonio Vega, 20, was charged.
Pursuit leads to charges in Rowan Co.
A crash on the northbound side of Interstate 85 near Sam Wilson Road has backed up traffic for...
Crash backs up traffic for miles on I-85 N near Mecklenburg, Gaston Co. line
The race kicks off the busy weekend of festival activities in Kannapolis.
Jiggy with Piggy 5K is Thursday, May 4