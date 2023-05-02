Johnston YMCA property in NoDa sold, facility to remain open until end of year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Johnston YMCA property in NoDa is being sold and the organization will no longer have a physical presence on the property, despite efforts to do so according to the Johnston YMCA.

“Over the past several years, we have worked with the NoDa community to come up with a plan for the redevelopment of the Johnston YMCA property. The past two years were spent creating an RFP based on community recommendations, reviewing a number of developer proposals with Y staff, volunteers and community members, and ultimately, selecting a developer for the Johnston YMCA property,” according to a statement from the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

The decision to sell and not remain on the site comes down to the needs of the organization.

“While our original intent was to maintain a physical branch presence on the site, this decision was made following careful consideration of the existing branch’s limitations and our association’s overall financial needs,” according to the statement.

Right now there are limited details like when the facility will close, but it is expected to remain open for a few more months at least.

“We remain committed to serving north Charlotte through youth-focused programming activities that will take place in collaboration with various community partners. While we are still finalizing details, we anticipate that the current facility will continue to operate through the end of this year,” according to the YMCA.

“We sincerely appreciate the continuing support of our loyal members, dedicated staff and volunteers, and involved community members who contribute to our success within NoDa and greater north Charlotte. We will keep the community updated at https://www.ymcacharlotte.org/branches/johnston,” the statement concludes.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.