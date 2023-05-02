Jiggy with Piggy 5K is Thursday, May 4

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Jiggy with the Piggy 5K is this Thursday, May 4.  The event is part of the Run Kannapolis Series and the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival. Special prizes will be given to participants who wear piggy related costumes.

The Jiggy with the Piggy 5K gets underway, at 6:30 p.m. at Vietnam Veterans Park on Orphanage Road. Please note this new location for the race.

Pre-registration is $25 (and closes at 7 p.m. on May 3). Race Day Registration is $30 on site from 5-6:15 p.m. All 5K finishers will receive a medal. Packet pickup will be from 4-7 p.m., May 3 at Village Park on W. C Street.

The 5K is the opening event for the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival which will be held this weekend May 4-7 in downtown Kannapolis. The 5K is also part of the Run Kannapolis series –one of the City’s Discover a Healthy Life brand initiatives. This year there are eight 5K walks/runs in the City.

All ages and all abilities are encouraged to walk/run these events.

Runners/walkers are encouraged to participate in the entire series of races and series awards will be provided to only those who finish at least five events. For those who participate and finish all eight events, there will be special recognition after the last event in January 2024.

When you register for one of these events you will automatically be entered into Run Kannapolis. There is no fee for Run Kannapolis. Your entry into the individual races listed above will be used to track your participation. You simply pay the entry fee for each individual event that you want to compete in.

For more information/register - visit www.runkannapolis.com

For more information on Jiggy – www.jiggywiththepiggy.com

