Gusty winds, sunny, breezy for Tuesday
It’ll be cool again on Wednesday before we start to warm up on Thursday.
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Get ready for another sunny but breezy and cooler day.
High temperatures will hit the mid to upper-60s after starting out in the 50s for most neighborhoods.
A Wind Advisory is in place for the majority of the WBTV area through 8 p.m. Gusts could reach 50 mph in the mountains and near 35 mph this afternoon in the Charlotte area
We could see some scattered showers late on Friday and into Saturday. It’s not going to be a washout.
