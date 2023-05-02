Gusty winds, sunny, breezy for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Get ready for another sunny but breezy and cooler day.

High temperatures will hit the mid to upper-60s after starting out in the 50s for most neighborhoods.

A Wind Advisory is in place for the majority of the WBTV area through 8 p.m. Gusts could reach 50 mph in the mountains and near 35 mph this afternoon in the Charlotte area

FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds are back in the forecast today! There is a WIND ADVISORY in place for just about the entire @wbtv_news area thru 8pm. Gusts could reach 50 mph in the mountains & near 35 mph this afternoon in the #CLT area. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/yjQ4oa2pgz — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 2, 2023

It’ll be cool again on Wednesday before we start to warm up on Thursday.

We could see some scattered showers late on Friday and into Saturday. It’s not going to be a washout.

