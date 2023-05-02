Gaston Co. rape trial proceeded correctly after defendant’s apparent suicide attempt, court rules

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) – The conviction of a man for more than 100 years in prison has been affirmed by North Carolina’s highest court, despite his absence during jury deliberations following a suicide attempt.

The N.C. Supreme Court recently took up the appeal of Scott Warren Flow.

The inmate raised the issue of whether the trial court erred in declining to conduct further inquiry into his capacity to proceed after he jumped off the second-story mezzanine of the Gaston County Jail and struck a steel table feet-first on the floor below, court documents state.

Read the court’s full opinion here. WARNING: The opinion contains details of the crime that are graphic and may be disturbing.

His apparent suicide attempt occurred on Dec. 17, 2019, the sixth day of his trial and the day that the jury was scheduled to receive its instructions prior to the start of deliberations.

Flow was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual offense, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of a protective order.

The charges stemmed from a May 2018 home invasion in Dallas, where Flow raped a woman at gunpoint and held her hostage for several hours, court documents state.

Members of the Gaston County Police Department used an explosive to force their way into the home shortly after Flow told the woman he was going to kill her and then himself, according to court documents.

During the trial, the court granted the defense’s motions to dismiss both of the first-degree kidnapping charges and allowed the first-degree burglary charge to go forward as second-degree, but denied the remainder of the motions to dismiss, the high court’s opinion stated.

Eventually, the court questioned Flow twice about his decision not to testify or present evidence on his own behalf, to ensure he made the choices, “freely, voluntarily, and intelligently,” court records state.

After the defendant’s apparent suicide attempt, the defense challenged Flow’s competency to continue with the trial and asked the court to delay the proceedings until such a determination was made.

“In response, the State argued that defendant’s apparent suicide attempt did not implicate his capacity to proceed, but instead represented a voluntary absence and therefore constituted a waiver of his constitutional right to be present at every stage of his trial,” court documents stated.

The court instructed the defense to gather information on Flow’s condition and on the events leading to his absence. Prosecutors alleged that his actions may not have been suicidal at all in light of the specific aspects of the jump, according to the opinion.

Eventually, the trial court determined Flow’s injuries were entirely caused by his own “voluntary actions,” and that the trial could go forward in his absence, the high court’s opinion stated.

After deliberating, the jury returned a guilty verdict for each of Flow’s charges while he was absent from court.

Flow returned to the courtroom on Dec. 20, 2019, where he was sentenced to consecutive sentences of 23 to 32 years in prison for each of the sexual offense and rape counts, and 15 to 19 years for the other charges, according to court documents.

He appealed to the state appellate court, arguing that the trial court erred in denying a defense motion to conduct an inquiry into Flow’s capacity to proceed.

The lower appellate court concluded that Flow had received a “fair trial, free from prejudicial errors,” and affirmed the jury’s verdicts and judgments.

In its opinion, the state Supreme Court said there was not substantial evidence that “tended to cast doubt” on Flow’s competency at the time of his apparent suicide attempt.

“None of the defendant’s interactions with the trial court tended to cast doubt upon his ability to appropriately participate in and to understand the legal proceedings against him,” the court’s opinion reads, in part. “Rather, the only evidence which tended to indicate defendant’s incompetence on the morning of 17 December 2019 was: (1) his apparent suicide attempt itself, and (2) the nature of defendant’s crimes and his behaviors at the time that his criminal offenses were committed in May 2018.”

The high court affirmed the Court of Appeals’ decision, “thereby affirming the jury’s verdicts at trial and the trial court’s judgments.” Justice Anita Earls dissented.

According to information from the N.C. Department of Adult Correction, Flow, 53, is currently housed in the Scotland Correctional Institution, serving a 116-year prison sentence.

His projected release date is Aug. 22, 2108, jail records state.

