Family needs help with funeral expenses for 26-year-old killed outside Charlotte nightclub

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of a Charlotte security guard shot and killed outside a nightclub over the weekend said the gunfire erupted after he wouldn’t let someone into the club.

Christian Moon said his nephew Nicolas Cole was working security at Diamonds Night Club when someone tried to enter into the club without an ID. Shortly after that, Moon said the person his nephew wouldn’t let in came back with a gun and shot Cole.

Moon said Cole, 26, was a big guy with a big heart. He also shared that Cole was well known around the area - working as a security guard for several places in the area.

Moon said his nephew just celebrated his 26th birthday five days before the shooting and was looking forward to one day becoming a Sheriff. Moon also shared that when it comes to the gun violence in the area, it’s heartbreaking.

“Old school days you just fought it out. You win or you lose. It didn’t matter,” he said. “You lost and you went on home, lick your wounds and call it a day. But this day in time, I just don’t understand how over the least little things, they want to pull guns out.”

Moon said his family is asking for help from the community with funeral expenses since Cole didn’t have any insurance. If you would like to help, visit their GoFundMe.

