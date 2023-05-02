Equipment trailer crashes into Lincoln Co. home

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A home in Denver, NC took significant damage after an equipment trailer smashed into the side of it on Tuesday morning.

“This morning during shift change Denver Fire was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on St. James Church Road. Denver Engine 10 & Heavy Rescue 10 responded. Upon arrival, crews found an equipment trailer inside the kitchen of the residence,” according to the Denver Fire Department.

The home was left with a large hole in the side of it and the fire department crew started working to triage the damage. Two adults and two children are now displaced due to the collision according to the fire department. No injuries were reported according to first responders.

A trailer smashed into the side of a home in Denver, NC, Tuesday morning. (DFD)

“Once the trailer was removed, crews went to work shoring up and placing plywood and tarps to secure the structure. Denver Fire not only responds to fire, rescue, and medical emergencies but has members trained in urban search & rescue as well as many other special operations disciplines,” according to the department.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, right now those details remain unknown.

