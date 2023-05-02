PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash backs up traffic for miles on I-85 N near Mecklenburg, Gaston Co. line

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has slowed northbound traffic on Interstate 85 near the Mecklenburg County and Gaston County line.

That crash happened on I-85 North near Sam Wilson Road. Shortly before 7 a.m., the crash had traffic backed up for almost eight miles.

Drivers will want to avoid the area and should take Highway 29 instead.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

