Crash backs up traffic for miles on I-85 N near Mecklenburg, Gaston Co. line
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has slowed northbound traffic on Interstate 85 near the Mecklenburg County and Gaston County line.
That crash happened on I-85 North near Sam Wilson Road. Shortly before 7 a.m., the crash had traffic backed up for almost eight miles.
Drivers will want to avoid the area and should take Highway 29 instead.
