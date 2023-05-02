PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cool and breezy through Wednesday, scattered showers return Saturday!

Our windy and cool conditions continue... Although winds will temporarily calm down overnight for everyone except for the mountains, wind gusts will pick right
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our windy and cool conditions continue. Although winds will temporarily calm down overnight for everyone except for the mountains, wind gusts will pick right back up into Wednesday.

The mountains will also be the coldest heading out the door in the morning, waking up to the 30s. A few snowflakes can’t be ruled out in the highest elevations. The rest of us will start with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-40s.

  • WEDNESDAY: Still breezy & cool
  • THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer, and calmer
  • FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and showers into the weekend

Anticipate another afternoon in the mid to upper 60s with breezy conditions.

.
.(WBTV)

High pressure moves overhead by Thursday, warming us up and calming our winds down! Highs rebound back into the 70s, a trend that will continue into Friday. Friday will feature increasing clouds with a few showers possible late.

Weekend Outlook: Scattered showers and cooler temperatures return to the forecast, Saturday. Fortunately, it won’t be a washout and only a few showers will be possible by Sunday. Highs will make it back into the mid-70s by Sunday afternoon.

We’re back to the low to mid-80s by the start of next week!

