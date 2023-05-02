PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Barricaded suspect in Charlotte surrenders to SWAT peacefully

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team is on scene at a location on the 200 block of Hoskins Road in northwest Charlotte.

Several roadways are closed in the area and the public is asked to avoid the area while police respond. Police have not provided any additional information at this time but updates will be provided according to the CMPD.

