CMPD: 300 vehicles participate in weekend street takeovers, 4 arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to several street takeover incidents across the city on Saturday that involved 300 vehicles.

That was according to a CMPD tweet on Monday night. Officers made four arrests, including one for driving while impaired and one for vehicle theft.

CMPD continues its enforcement of street takeovers. On Saturday, April 29, officers responded to several incidents throughout the night totaling approximately 300 vehicles. Officers made 4 arrests, including one for DWI and one for vehicle theft. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/vlX2POcdhJ — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 1, 2023

These street takeovers have been seen time and time again all over Charlotte.

The intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown and the one a block down have been the site of several of the takeovers, which see drivers block the streets and perform doughnuts and burnouts while others gather, cheer them on and record.

Since February, officers have made a total of 14 arrests, issued 85 citations and towed 42 vehicles, according to the CMPD.

During the department’s report on first-quarter crime for 2023, CMPD officials had a message for drivers who engage in these street takeovers.

“We will exercise all of our resources and legal avenues available to seize your vehicle and charge you to the fullest extent of the law,” CMPD Maj. Luke Sells previously said.

It’s not just the CMPD cracking down. A bill is currently moving through the North Carolina General Assembly that would make anyone found guilty of taking part in those takeovers pay a $1,000 fine and, if it continues, have their car seized.

It passed its first read in the state House back in late March and has since been referred to the Committee on Transportation.

