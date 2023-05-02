PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: 300 vehicles participate in weekend street takeovers, 4 arrested

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to several street takeover incidents across the city on Saturday that involved 300 vehicles.

That was according to a CMPD tweet on Monday night. Officers made four arrests, including one for driving while impaired and one for vehicle theft.

The intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown and the one a block down have been the site of several of the takeovers, which see drivers block the streets and perform doughnuts and burnouts while others gather, cheer them on and record.

During the department’s report on first-quarter crime for 2023, CMPD officials had a message for drivers who engage in these street takeovers.

“We will exercise all of our resources and legal avenues available to seize your vehicle and charge you to the fullest extent of the law,” CMPD Maj. Luke Sells previously said.

It’s not just the CMPD cracking down. A bill is currently moving through the North Carolina General Assembly that would make anyone found guilty of taking part in those takeovers pay a $1,000 fine and, if it continues, have their car seized.

It passed its first read in the state House back in late March and has since been referred to the Committee on Transportation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

