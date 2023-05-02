Charlotte Fire Department responding to large apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is fighting a large fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

The department tweeted a video of the fire which shows heavy smoke and flames.

“Structure Fire; 400 block of West 4th St; heavy fire and smoke showing from the roof of a 3-story apartment; 2nd alarm transmitted. Station 4 area,” the department tweeted.

North Graham Street between Sixth and Tenth Streets is closed while crews work to extinguish the fire, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. MEDIC is currently on the scene and reports there are no patients at the moment.

WBTV is working to obtain more details as the situation is ongoing.

Structure Fire; 400 block of West 4th St; heavy fire and smoke showing from the roof of a 3 story apartment; 2nd alarm transmitted. Station 4 area. pic.twitter.com/wNi3LUVRnt — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 2, 2023

