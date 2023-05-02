PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte Fire Department responding to large apartment fire

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is fighting a large fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

The department tweeted a video of the fire which shows heavy smoke and flames.

“Structure Fire; 400 block of West 4th St; heavy fire and smoke showing from the roof of a 3-story apartment; 2nd alarm transmitted. Station 4 area,” the department tweeted.

North Graham Street between Sixth and Tenth Streets is closed while crews work to extinguish the fire, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. MEDIC is currently on the scene and reports there are no patients at the moment.

WBTV is working to obtain more details as the situation is ongoing.

