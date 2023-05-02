Charlotte FC player investigated after reported rape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC player Andre Shinyashiki has been investigated by police in connection with a rape that was reported in early March, according to a police report and a statement from the player.

The club announced an internal MLS investigation into Shinyashiki last week, after a trade agreement with Real Salt Lake fell apart.

In a statement Tuesday, Shinyashiki said he had been invested by MLS and cleared to return to playing.

“I’d like to address the story that came out today,” Shinyashiki tweeted.

“I fully cooperated with Charlotte Police and MLS in their separate investigations related to the incident and no charges have been filed against me. I’ve also been cleared by MLS to play. I’ll have no further comment.”

A police report provided to WBTV in response to a request for reports related to Shinyashiki details a reported rape that happened in late February. The report was taken on March 8.

The criminal investigation was first reported by the Charlotte Ledger.

According to the police report, a 23-year-old woman reported being raped and forcibly fondled at an apartment Uptown.

The report lists four suspects in the apartment but does not identify them by name.

No charges had been filed as of press time and the case status is listed as ‘inactive’ on the CMPD report.

A spokesman for Charlotte FC told WBTV that the team is aware of the report and had no further comment.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office referred questions on possible charges to police.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.