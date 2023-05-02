PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Reward for jail escapee is now up to $70k

Authorities said Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped from a Virginia prison over the weekend.
Authorities said Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped from a Virginia prison over the weekend.(Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
FARMVILLE, VA. (WITN) - The FBI and US Marshall Service are now offering a combined reward of $70,000 for information leading to the arrest of Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo who they say escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia.

Marin-Sotelo is wanted for escaping from the jail during the early morning hours of April 30th when police say he climbed a fence at the jail and drove away in a red or burgundy Ford Mustang.

Sotelo and car
Sotelo and car(FBI)

Marin-Sotelo was in jail for federal weapons charges at the time of his escape. He is also charged with the murder of a sheriff’s deputy in Wake County in August of 2022.

On Monday police in North Carolina say they arrested Marin-Sotelo’s sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, and charged her with assisting in his escape by allegedly having the car left in the parking lot for Sotelo to use to flee.

The FBI says they obtained a federal arrest warrant for Marin-Sotelo on May 1st after he was charged with escape from custody.

Police say Marin-Sotelo may be driving an early 2000 model Ford Mustang with North Carolina temporary tags.

If you have any information about Marin-Sotelo, please contact your local police or FBI office.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

