Windy and cool days ahead!

Today will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. In the metro, winds will gust up to 30 mph. In the mountains, winds will gust up to 50 mph with a chance of a few showers. Tie down any loose outdoor furniture! Overnight, temperatures will fall to the middle 40s.

•     Today: Windy, mostly sunny

•     Thru Wednesday: Cool & Windy

•     Saturday: Next chance for rain

Another windy day for Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lots of sun. This pattern will continue into Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will bring a slight warm-up with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Next best chance for rain looks to arrive on Saturday!

Hold on to your hat!

