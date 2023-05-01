Unseasonably cool, dry week ahead after several days of rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – This week will feature unseasonably cool but dry weather around the WBTV viewing area, though a brief passing shower is possible in the mountains today.

Today: Clouds and sun, breezy and cool

Rest of week: Dry and cool pattern holds

Weekend: Small rain risk, warmer temps

FIRST ALERT: Breezy & cool again today - and really all week - around the #CLT area. HIghs will only get back to the mid 60s, about 10° below average for early May. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/vhZaFXdQHM — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 1, 2023

Look for times of clouds and sun, a gusty breeze and cool afternoon readings in the middle 60s today.

It’ll be mostly clear and cold tonight. Temperatures will slide back to the low to mid-40s in the Charlotte area overnight, but even colder 30s are likely outside of town.

FIRST ALERT: Following a breezy & cool day around the #CLT region, it will be cold tonight with lows in the 30s & 40s, well below-average for early May. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/6sFHvVEnkR — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 1, 2023

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the workweek. Nighttime lows will be in the cold 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday before inching up into the lower 70s Thursday and Friday.

A very small shower chance may develop on Friday or Saturday, as a warm front attempts to lift through the region, but it doesn’t pose a serious rain threat at this point.

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures - both by day & at night - will run cool around the #CLT area all week long. We should get back to the more seasonal upper 70s over the weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/JPHULd0e9v — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 1, 2023

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.