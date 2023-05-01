PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Unseasonably cool, dry week ahead after several days of rain

Temperatures are in the 40s for most neighborhoods early this morning
Highs are set to hit the upper 60s for the next three days.
By Al Conklin
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – This week will feature unseasonably cool but dry weather around the WBTV viewing area, though a brief passing shower is possible in the mountains today.

  • Today: Clouds and sun, breezy and cool
  • Rest of week: Dry and cool pattern holds
  • Weekend: Small rain risk, warmer temps

Look for times of clouds and sun, a gusty breeze and cool afternoon readings in the middle 60s today.

It’ll be mostly clear and cold tonight. Temperatures will slide back to the low to mid-40s in the Charlotte area overnight, but even colder 30s are likely outside of town.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the workweek. Nighttime lows will be in the cold 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday before inching up into the lower 70s Thursday and Friday.

A very small shower chance may develop on Friday or Saturday, as a warm front attempts to lift through the region, but it doesn’t pose a serious rain threat at this point.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erickson Douglas Lee
Cornelius police officer arrested, investigation underway, officials say
Two people are recovering after a shooting Saturday night at a large gathering in Boone.
Deputies: 2 shot at large gathering in Boone
One person was killed in a shooting in Gastonia early Saturday morning.
Man killed in shooting near Gastonia apartment complex, police searching for suspects
Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) in action during an NCAA football game on...
Waxhaw native Saldiveri becomes first player from his Union Co. school drafted into NFL
Breaking News
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Salisbury

Latest News

Cooler start to the week after rain, wind over the weekend
Stretch of dry weather begins week with mostly mild high temperatures
weather
Stretch of dry weather begins week with mostly mild high temperatures
futurecast
Stretch of dry weather begins week with mostly mild high temperatures