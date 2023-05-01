Rowan man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend, demanding ransom

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man faces a long list of charges after police in Salisbury say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and tried to demand a ransom for her release.

According to the report, Jimmie Earl Woodard, 54, went to a home on Castlewood Drive on Sunday afternoon and argued with his ex-girlfriend and her family. He then drove off with the ex in his Kia.

While driving, Woodard allegedly called the ex-girlfriend’s mother and demanded $500 for her safe return. The mother agreed to the terms, then contacted Salisbury Police. Officers were the waiting for Woodard to return.

Woodard took off after seeing police, according to the report. Police pursued the Kia to the intersection of Stanley and Elms Streets where Woodard was taken into custody.

Woodard was charged with kidnapping, assault on a female, extortion, felony fleeing to elude, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an open container. Woodard is being held without bond and has a first appearance in court on Monday.

