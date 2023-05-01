PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police presence on Livingstone College campus following short chase

Police and deputies were seen near a dorm on the campus.
Police and deputies were seen near a dorm on the campus.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There was a heavy police presence on the campus of Livingstone College just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Salisbury Police officers and deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

Witnesses said police had been in pursuit of what was believed to have been a stolen car. A gold Cadillac was seen surrounded by police beside a dorm near the intersection of W. Monroe and Partee Streets.

One person was seen in handcuffs being led to a patrol car.

WBTV has reached out to Salisbury Police for more details. The story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erickson Douglas Lee
Cornelius police officer arrested, investigation underway, officials say
Two people are recovering after a shooting Saturday night at a large gathering in Boone.
Deputies: 2 shot at large gathering in Boone
One person was killed in a shooting in Gastonia early Saturday morning.
Man killed in shooting near Gastonia apartment complex, police searching for suspects
Breaking News
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Salisbury
Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) in action during an NCAA football game on...
Waxhaw native Saldiveri becomes first player from his Union Co. school drafted into NFL

Latest News

Estella Tucker, 29, was charged on Saturday by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
Parent charged for alleged assault on school bus driver in Rowan Co.
Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler will be performing with his bandmates on their...
Aerosmith bringing farewell tour to Charlotte
Aerosmith bringing farewell tour to Charlotte
Police say a woman accidentally backed her SUV into the Catawba River late Sunday night.
Police: SUV accidentally winds up in the Catawba River