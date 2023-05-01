Police presence on Livingstone College campus following short chase

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There was a heavy police presence on the campus of Livingstone College just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Salisbury Police officers and deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

Witnesses said police had been in pursuit of what was believed to have been a stolen car. A gold Cadillac was seen surrounded by police beside a dorm near the intersection of W. Monroe and Partee Streets.

One person was seen in handcuffs being led to a patrol car.

WBTV has reached out to Salisbury Police for more details. The story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.