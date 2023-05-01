PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man killed in shooting near Gastonia apartment complex identified

The shootingt happened early Saturday morning on Pebblestone Way.
One person was killed in a shooting in Gastonia early Saturday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police continue to search for the person or persons wanted for shooting and killing a Gastonia man over the weekend.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened on Pebblestone Way just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, near the Fern Forest Apartments.

Police said that when they arrived, they found Demallon Lamarea Anthony White, 25, in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead that the scene.

According to investigators, witnesses reported seeing said two or three possible suspects fleeing the area after shots were fired.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

