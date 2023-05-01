PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

List: Charlotte ranked No. 6 top moving destination in U.S.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 27.3 million Americans moved in 2022.
New Year’s Eve Celebrations In The Charlotte Area
Charlotte came in No. 6 on Penske Truck Rental's Top Moving Destinations list for 2022.(tcw-wbtv)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – People flocked to the Queen City in 2022.

That’s according to Penske Truck Rental’s 13th annual Top Moving Destinations List. Charlotte came in at No. 6.

Here is the full Penske Truck Rental Top 10 Moving Destinations for 2022, along with the previous year’s ranking:

  • Houston, TX (1)
  • Las Vegas, NV (2)
  • Orlando, FL (8)
  • Phoenix, AZ (3)
  • Atlanta, GA (Has not ranked since the 2020 list)
  • Charlotte, NC (4)
  • Dallas, TX (7)
  • Jacksonville, FL (New!)
  • San Antonio, TX (6)
  • Austin, TX (9)

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 27.3 million Americans moved in 2022, which is roughly 4% more than moved in 2021.

Houston and Las Vegans sustained their top two destinations from the previous year’s list as people continue to seek out warmer living locations, according to trends unveiled from the 2022 list.

The list also unveiled a continued migration of consumers from the Midwest region and into sunnier markets.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erickson Douglas Lee
Cornelius police officer arrested, investigation underway, officials say
Two people are recovering after a shooting Saturday night at a large gathering in Boone.
Deputies: 2 shot at large gathering in Boone
One person was killed in a shooting in Gastonia early Saturday morning.
Man killed in shooting near Gastonia apartment complex, police searching for suspects
Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) in action during an NCAA football game on...
Waxhaw native Saldiveri becomes first player from his Union Co. school drafted into NFL
Breaking News
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Salisbury

Latest News

A book-signing and reception will follow Wright’s presentation, and copies of her memoir will...
Deedee Wright to speak at Friends of Rowan Public Library May 4 Meeting
April 30, 2023: Winners: Gaige Herrera - Pro Stock Bike, Matt Hartford-Pro Stock Car, Austin...
John Force Racing reigns triumphant At Circle K NHRA 4-Wide Nationals
Akorn is voluntarily recalling all of its drugs after filing for bankruptcy earlier this year.
Drugmaker Akorn recalls all of its products after bankruptcy
Drugmaker Akorn recalls all of its products after bankruptcy