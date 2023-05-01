List: Charlotte ranked No. 6 top moving destination in U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – People flocked to the Queen City in 2022.

That’s according to Penske Truck Rental’s 13th annual Top Moving Destinations List. Charlotte came in at No. 6.

Here is the full Penske Truck Rental Top 10 Moving Destinations for 2022, along with the previous year’s ranking:

Houston, TX (1)

Las Vegas, NV (2)

Orlando, FL (8)

Phoenix, AZ (3)

Atlanta, GA (Has not ranked since the 2020 list

Charlotte, NC (4)

Dallas, TX (7)

Jacksonville, FL (New!)

San Antonio, TX (6)

Austin, TX (9)

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 27.3 million Americans moved in 2022, which is roughly 4% more than moved in 2021.

Houston and Las Vegans sustained their top two destinations from the previous year’s list as people continue to seek out warmer living locations, according to trends unveiled from the 2022 list.

The list also unveiled a continued migration of consumers from the Midwest region and into sunnier markets.

