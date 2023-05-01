PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Family remembers Charlotte father killed in weekend house fire

“He will be dearly missed.”
The fire happened on Elderbank Drive in Charlotte.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of a Charlotte man killed in a house fire on Sunday is remembering his life.

“He loved his school; he loved his family. He will be dearly missed,” said Punkin Wilson.

Punkin Wilson is 45-year-old Robert Wilson’s sister.

She says her brother was a proud graduate of West Charlotte High School. He was also an employee with the City of Charlotte.

Robert Wilson died early Sunday when his home on Elderbank Drive caught fire.

“The Charlotte Fire Department sends its heartfelt condolences to the Wilson family and friends,” Charlotte Fire Department said in a statement.

According to CFD, the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical failure of some sort.

“Tragic accident, I will miss arguing with him. He would come over every day and I would be like, ‘Go home Robert.’ He is going to be truly missed. His daughters, nephews, aunts, especially his mother, we’re just going to miss him,” Punkin Wilson said.

It’s those funny moments that bring a smile to the Wilson family even in their time of mourning.

“He’s funny. He was the life of the party. Dancing outside during COVID. He was the life of the party, and we’re going to miss that,” Punkin Wilson said.

Robert Wilson’s mother says she will miss his daily kisses.

“You know for a son to think that much of his mom, I was his bird.,” Mary Wilson said. “I just feel when this accident happened, he was calling his bird. We’re going to be fine.”

As life reminds us just how delicate it is, there’s a message this family wants to share.

“Fix it. Whatever the problem is, just fix it. It’s not worth it because any unforeseen circumstances will put you in a spot where you regret everything...fix it. No matter the problem, the situation, the argument...fix it. Just fix it. Stuff happens. Love each other while you’re here,” said Robert’s daughter, Jada Wilson.

The family says they’ve received an outpouring of support from the community.

“All we need is prayers and love. We’ve been getting an outpouring of that. Just continue to pray for my mother and his kids. Just keep us in your prayers,” Punkin Wilson said.

