Effort underway to eliminate ‘junk fees’ on concert tickets, hotel bookings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Anyone who has recently purchased concert tickets or booked a hotel room might have gotten sticker shock if their final bill included an extra fee factored into the total price.

Charlotte resident Abi Hardee is a big music fan and loves going to concerts with her friends. A recent ticket she purchased for an April show was being sold for $29.50. Her total ended up being $44.30 after a fee was tacked on.

It’s not uncommon to see these fees tacked on to purchases for tickets or hotel bookings.

Congressman Jeff Jackson, who represents part of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, is one lawmaker who helped introduce the Junk Fee Prevention Act.

This legislation is designed to eliminate and expose added fees that are tacked on to bills.

“It’s gonna force a level of transparency, but it’s also going to find certain fees that are just flatly unreasonable and make sure that they can’t be charged,” Jackson said.

That federal bill was referred to a subcommittee in early April.

