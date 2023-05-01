PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Effort underway to eliminate ‘junk fees’ on concert tickets, hotel bookings

It’s not uncommon to see fees like this tacked on to purchases for tickets or hotel bookings.
By Alex Giles
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Anyone who has recently purchased concert tickets or booked a hotel room might have gotten sticker shock if their final bill included an extra fee factored into the total price.

Charlotte resident Abi Hardee is a big music fan and loves going to concerts with her friends. A recent ticket she purchased for an April show was being sold for $29.50. Her total ended up being $44.30 after a fee was tacked on.

It’s not uncommon to see these fees tacked on to purchases for tickets or hotel bookings.

Congressman Jeff Jackson, who represents part of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, is one lawmaker who helped introduce the Junk Fee Prevention Act.

This legislation is designed to eliminate and expose added fees that are tacked on to bills.

“It’s gonna force a level of transparency, but it’s also going to find certain fees that are just flatly unreasonable and make sure that they can’t be charged,” Jackson said.

That federal bill was referred to a subcommittee in early April.

Check back with WBTV for much more on this story.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erickson Douglas Lee
Cornelius police officer arrested, investigation underway, officials say
Two people are recovering after a shooting Saturday night at a large gathering in Boone.
Deputies: 2 shot at large gathering in Boone
One person was killed in a shooting in Gastonia early Saturday morning.
Man killed in shooting near Gastonia apartment complex, police searching for suspects
Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) in action during an NCAA football game on...
Waxhaw native Saldiveri becomes first player from his Union Co. school drafted into NFL
Breaking News
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Salisbury

Latest News

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department vehicle was being loaded onto a tow truck after a...
Police vehicle involved in crash on Freedom Drive in northwest Charlotte
Livingstone College’s 13th President, Dr. Anthony J. Davis, is a survivor of the foster care...
Livingstone to announce partnership to help students in foster care
A book-signing and reception will follow Wright’s presentation, and copies of her memoir will...
Deedee Wright to speak at Friends of Rowan Public Library May 4 Meeting
April 30, 2023: Winners: Gaige Herrera - Pro Stock Bike, Matt Hartford-Pro Stock Car, Austin...
John Force Racing reigns triumphant At Circle K NHRA 4-Wide Nationals