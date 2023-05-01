PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Drunk driver kills bride, injures groom hours after wedding

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.(Annette Hutchinson via GoFundMe)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a day that started out as the happiest of moments but it quickly became a heart-wrenching tragedy.

Newlyweds Aric and Samantha Hutchinson -- Samantha, a Charlotte native -- were celebrating the beginning of their married lives together.

Hours after their wedding reception Friday night, police in Charleston say a drunk driver ran into the couple’s golf cart, killing the bride and landing her groom and two others in the hospital with serious injuries.

25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski faces facing charges of DUI and reckless homicide.

The crash happened hours after Sam and Aric’s wedding in Folly Beach, South Carolina.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said the drunk driver, Komoroski, was going 65 miles per hour on a road where the limit is 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and reckless homicide.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Aric, and two other family members, according to his family, are now recovering in a Charleston hospital. 

WBTV spoke with Sam’s best friend, the Maid of Honor at the wedding, about what this has been like, how close the two were, and her strong emotions towards the drunk driver at fault

We also know, according to his family, that Aric is facing multiple surgeries and a long recovery.

If you’d like to help out with Sam’s funeral costs and Aric’s hefty medical expenses, you can find a link to their GoFundMe here.

