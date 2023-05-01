Police vehicle involved in crash on Freedom Drive in northwest Charlotte

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department vehicle has blocked a portion of Freedom Drive in northwest Charlotte.

That crash happened on Freedom Drive at Lanewood Place. The CMPD cruiser can be seen with its airbag deployed.

Charlotte Fire said the roadway is shut down at this time.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It’s not known what led up to the crash at this time.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

