Cooler start to the week after rain, wind over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Look for a cooler start to your week.

Temperatures are in the 40s for most neighborhoods early this morning, while some areas are actually starting out in the 30s.

Highs are set to hit the upper 60s for the next three days.

We’ll warm up into the low 70s for the rest of the week.

