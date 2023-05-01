Carolina Breast Friends: Big-Wigs this May

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you see pink wigs in Charlotte this month, there’s a very cool and deeply charitable explanation.

Twenty people - including a former NBA player, an American Airlines Captain, an actress/singer, a banker, and a local female business owner - made a commitment to wear a pink wig this whole month.

By wearing the wig, when people ask them about it, they’ll promote and talk about Carolina Breast Friends. Each one is required to raise $5,000, and 100% of the donations go towards the programs at Carolina Breast Friends.

Re-read that part: 100% of the funds. 100%. will go to paying for programs at Carolina Breast Friends that help those who battle breast cancer. CBF, as many of you know, has a mission of providing care to local Survivors, Thrivers, and Fighters.

“Until there’s a cure, there’s care.” Love that tagline. On that note, if YOU are in the Charlotte-area fighting breast cancer, or are a Survivor and want to get involved, please, reach out to Carolina Breast Friends.

All of its programs are free. All the resources it provides are free. You can get wig fittings, bra fittings, and prostheses fittings. There are wellbeing, nutrition, education and self-image programs, both in-person and virtually. Also lots of co-survivor connections. Again, free. In part because of fundraising like what is happening this month.

This is CBF’s 20th year in Charlotte, so this year they have 20 “Big Wigs” in the community wearing the wigs proudly. The campaign kicked off today.

When you hear something fantastic, share it. Love this collage and love the concept.

