PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Carolina Breast Friends: Big-Wigs this May

Twenty people made a commitment to wear a pink wig this whole month.
Twenty people made a commitment to wear a pink wig this whole month.
Twenty people made a commitment to wear a pink wig this whole month.(WBTV)
By Molly Grantham
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you see pink wigs in Charlotte this month, there’s a very cool and deeply charitable explanation.

Twenty people - including a former NBA player, an American Airlines Captain, an actress/singer, a banker, and a local female business owner - made a commitment to wear a pink wig this whole month.

By wearing the wig, when people ask them about it, they’ll promote and talk about Carolina Breast Friends. Each one is required to raise $5,000, and 100% of the donations go towards the programs at Carolina Breast Friends.

Re-read that part: 100% of the funds. 100%. will go to paying for programs at Carolina Breast Friends that help those who battle breast cancer. CBF, as many of you know, has a mission of providing care to local Survivors, Thrivers, and Fighters.

“Until there’s a cure, there’s care.” Love that tagline. On that note, if YOU are in the Charlotte-area fighting breast cancer, or are a Survivor and want to get involved, please, reach out to Carolina Breast Friends.

All of its programs are free. All the resources it provides are free. You can get wig fittings, bra fittings, and prostheses fittings. There are wellbeing, nutrition, education and self-image programs, both in-person and virtually. Also lots of co-survivor connections. Again, free. In part because of fundraising like what is happening this month.

This is CBF’s 20th year in Charlotte, so this year they have 20 “Big Wigs” in the community wearing the wigs proudly. The campaign kicked off today.

When you hear something fantastic, share it. Love this collage and love the concept.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erickson Douglas Lee
Cornelius police officer arrested, investigation underway, officials say
Two people are recovering after a shooting Saturday night at a large gathering in Boone.
Deputies: 2 shot at large gathering in Boone
One person was killed in a shooting in Gastonia early Saturday morning.
Man killed in shooting near Gastonia apartment complex identified
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
Estella Tucker, 29, was charged on Saturday by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
School bus driver allegedly assaulted by parent who got on the bus says she was ‘traumatized’

Latest News

Charlotte came in No. 6 on Penske Truck Rental's Top Moving Destinations list for 2022.
List: Charlotte ranked No. 6 top moving destination in U.S.
Gastonia's social district starts at Broad Street and travels the length of Main Avenue.
New Gastonia open-container social district officially open
Gastonia’s social district opens Friday morning
Jackson Moore
Jackson Moore battling effects of TSC