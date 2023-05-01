BREEZY: Jacket this week! Rain jacket this weekend?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Breezy, cool days ahead! Pattern change heading into the weekend...

NEXT FEW DAYS: Below-average, breezy

END OF WEEK: Warming back into the 70s

WEEKEND: Scattered showers possible

May is off to a below-average and breezy start... Temperatures started off in the 40s and only reached the upper 60s Monday, a trend that will continue through mid-week. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s in the mountains and the mid-40s for the rest of us Tuesday morning before only rebounding into the upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon.

A similar temperature forecast is on the way for Wednesday with winds remaining elevated through this time. Passing clouds are expected at times, with a few showers possible in the mountains (high-elevation snow showers possible Wednesday morning).

As high pressure finally builds overhead by Thursday, our winds will calm down and high temperatures will warm back into the 70s.

A few showers look possible late Friday night into Saturday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s for the weekend. Stay tuned for frequent rain coverage and timing updates!

Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

