Aerosmith bringing farewell tour to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Aerosmith is saying “Peace Out.”

The Grammy-winning rock and roll legends announced their farewell “Peace Out” Tour on Monday, and there will be two North Carolina stops.

Aerosmith will play the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Tuesday, Oct. 17. It’s preceded by a Sept. 24 stop at Raleigh’s PNC Arena.

Special guest The Black Crowes will join the band on their 40-date North American tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia on Sept. 2 and wraps up in Montreal on Jan. 26, 2024.

General on-sale tickets begin Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.

Known for hits like “Dream On,” “Walk This Way,” Sweet Emotion,” Cryin’” and “I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing,” the Steven Tyler-fronted rock outfit will also be celebrating a milestone, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the release of the band’s self-titled debut album.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

The band announced that drummer Joey Kramer will be absent on this tour run in order to “focus his full attention on his family and health.”

