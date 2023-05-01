PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Aerosmith bringing farewell tour to Charlotte

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”
Aerosmith will play the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Aerosmith is saying “Peace Out.”

The Grammy-winning rock and roll legends announced their farewell “Peace Out” Tour on Monday, and there will be two North Carolina stops.

Aerosmith will play the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Tuesday, Oct. 17. It’s preceded by a Sept. 24 stop at Raleigh’s PNC Arena.

Special guest The Black Crowes will join the band on their 40-date North American tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia on Sept. 2 and wraps up in Montreal on Jan. 26, 2024.

General on-sale tickets begin Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.

Known for hits like “Dream On,” “Walk This Way,” Sweet Emotion,” Cryin’” and “I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing,” the Steven Tyler-fronted rock outfit will also be celebrating a milestone, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the release of the band’s self-titled debut album.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

The band announced that drummer Joey Kramer will be absent on this tour run in order to “focus his full attention on his family and health.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erickson Douglas Lee
Cornelius police officer arrested, investigation underway, officials say
Two people are recovering after a shooting Saturday night at a large gathering in Boone.
Deputies: 2 shot at large gathering in Boone
One person was killed in a shooting in Gastonia early Saturday morning.
Man killed in shooting near Gastonia apartment complex, police searching for suspects
Breaking News
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Salisbury
Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) in action during an NCAA football game on...
Waxhaw native Saldiveri becomes first player from his Union Co. school drafted into NFL

Latest News

Police and deputies were seen near a dorm on the campus.
Police presence on Livingstone College campus following short chase
Aerosmith bringing farewell tour to Charlotte
Police say a woman accidentally backed her SUV into the Catawba River late Sunday night.
Police: SUV accidentally winds up in the Catawba River
A $12.66 fee ended up pushing a Charlotte music fan's concert ticket to over $44.
Effort underway to eliminate ‘junk fees’ on concert tickets, hotel bookings