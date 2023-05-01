4 Years Later: UNC Charlotte students recollect on solemn anniversary of campus shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four years ago, Sunday, two UNC Charlotte students were fatally shot after a gunman opened fire inside a campus building.

Nineteen-year-old Reed Parlier and 21-year old Riley Howell lost their lives.

In their honor, the school unveiled a memorial just outside the Kennedy Building this week. On Sunday, members of the 49ers student body stopped to remember the lives of the two students who died.

Reed Parlier and Riley Howell were killed in a campus shooting at UNC Charlotte in April 2019.

Four years after the shooting, many of the students attending the university now weren’t there when the tragedy happened, but have felt the impact and the weight of the difficult anniversary.

”We watched it on the news and I remember sitting in my grandpa’s wheelchair like ‘oh my gosh’ that’s where I’m about to go to school,” senior Nicolette Barbee said.

Barbee had just enrolled at UNC Charlotte when the shooting took place, and said four years ago seems like yesterday.

“Coming back the next year was just a whirlwind because everyone was talking like ‘oh my God, what were you doing when you were there?’” she said. “The freshmen and sophomores, they don’t really think about it or remember it. It was only four years ago and I remember it. But they were 14 and still in high school. So it is important to keep having our ceremonies and keep remembering it.”

Nearly half a decade since their passing, Barbee said it feels good to have something on campus in memory of Howell and Parlier.

“Just watching the memorial being built over these past few months and now that it’s finally finished and seeing everything together, I’m kind of at a loss for words,” sophomore Maura Timblin said. “It’s hard to even stand here right now.”

The memorial is interactive, with buttons on each post that people can press, lighting up the sky each time.

Related: UNC Charlotte unveils permanent memorial in honor of shooting victims

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.