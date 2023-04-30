PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Suspect wanted for gunning down cows

By KSAT staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) – Law enforcement officials in Texas are looking for suspects who shot and killed a number of cows around San Antonio.

Jackson Driggs, a staffer at an area feed mill, said Thursday that ranchers are growing concerned by the number of cattle killed in the last month.

“It’s not our livestock, but it’s our community,” Driggs said. “Seeing people go through that - you don’t want that on anybody.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says on April 12, deputies responded to a report of a cow being shot multiple times.

The next day, deputies discovered two cows were found shot dead and one cow was taken to the vet for its injuries.

The caller told deputies she heard gunshots the night before and found the cows shot in the morning.

The sheriff’s office says these two incidents are connected. However, they’re investigating two other reports of livestock being shot and killed.

Driggs says it’s heartbreaking and financially frustrating for ranchers to lose cattle this way.

“It’s almost like losing a dog, especially some of the work these guys put into their fields and everything to keep their animals fed, healthy,” he said.

Officials say they have also received an additional two more reports of cows being shot and killed, though details on those incidents are limited.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

