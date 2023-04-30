PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Stretch of dry weather begins week with mostly mild high temperatures

Monday stays dry but will feature some gusty winds with speeds up to 30 mph.
After today’s rain and thunderstorms, things will be dry over the next week.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Now that we are finally done with the rain, we’ll be in for a nice stretch of dry weather with some sunshine this week.

  • Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy.
  • Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, breezy.
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

A cold front will continue sweeping through the Carolinas this evening ushering in some cooler, drier air for the start of the workweek. Tonight, will be breezy with mostly clear skies and lows in the 40s.

Monday's high temperatures.
Monday's high temperatures.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Monday stays dry but we will have to deal with some gusty winds at times up to 30 mph. Afternoon highs will be cool for this time of year, ranging from the 40s in the mountains to 60s in Charlotte.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar to Monday with mostly sunny and breezy conditions. Highs will also top out in the upper 60s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny, quiet, and dry with highs in the lower 70s.

Slight chances for showers will enter back into the forecast on Friday and Saturday as a few upper-level disturbances move across the southeast. Highs on Friday and Saturday will climb into the lower 70s.

Next Sunday looks mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

