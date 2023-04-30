Stretch of dry weather begins week with mostly mild high temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Now that we are finally done with the rain, we’ll be in for a nice stretch of dry weather with some sunshine this week.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

A cold front will continue sweeping through the Carolinas this evening ushering in some cooler, drier air for the start of the workweek. Tonight, will be breezy with mostly clear skies and lows in the 40s.

Monday's high temperatures. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Monday stays dry but we will have to deal with some gusty winds at times up to 30 mph. Afternoon highs will be cool for this time of year, ranging from the 40s in the mountains to 60s in Charlotte.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar to Monday with mostly sunny and breezy conditions. Highs will also top out in the upper 60s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny, quiet, and dry with highs in the lower 70s.

Slight chances for showers will enter back into the forecast on Friday and Saturday as a few upper-level disturbances move across the southeast. Highs on Friday and Saturday will climb into the lower 70s.

Next Sunday looks mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.