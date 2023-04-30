Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

It happened in the 500 block of Faith Road between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

Officers identified the man as 59-year-old Victor Gobin.

The vehicle that hit Gobin is described as a white BMW sedan, 2017 or newer. The vehicle will be missing the right-side door trim that goes over both doors, as well as the passenger-side mirror cover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hunter Shue at hunter.shue@salisburync.gov or 704-640-8166.

