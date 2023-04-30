Medic: 1 person killed in north Charlotte fire

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in an overnight housefire in north Charlotte.

The fire started in the early morning hours of Sunday in a home off the 5300 block of Elderbank Drive. The neighborhood is located between Beatties Ford Road and Interstate 77.

[Read also: Firefighters extinguish hydrogen tank fire at Iredell County truck stop]

According to crews, heavy flames could be seen through the two-story home when they arrived.

About 30 firefighters were able to control the fire within 20 minutes.

One person was killed, according to Medic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

