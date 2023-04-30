PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team finishes Azerbaijan GP, looks ahead to Miami

The Baku street circuit offers many picturesque scenes.(Haas F1 Team)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The team referred to it as a “solid effort,” as the Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team earned position 13 with Kevin Magnussen and position 17 with Nico Hulkenberg in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

“A solid effort from both Kev and Nico but not quite the pace to trouble the top 10 today,” team posted on Twitter.

Sergio Perez bested his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen by taking the win. Verstappen finished in p2, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished in p3.

Hulkenberg raced in the top-10 for a large part of the race but had to make a late mandatory pit stop for tires, dropping him to p17.

This story will be updated.

