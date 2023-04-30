PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Gaston County man accused of shooting, injuring 3 extradited to NC, officials say

Robert Singletary is being brought from Florida back to Gaston County on Sunday.
Alleged shooter Robert Louis Singletary turned himself in on Thursday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of shooting and injuring three people, including a 6-year-old girl and her father, earlier this month in Gaston County is being extradited back to North Carolina, officials said Sunday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, 24-year-old Robert Singletary is being brought back to N.C.

He allegedly fired several shots outside his home on Grier Street on April 18, striking three victims, and shooting at a fourth person.

Gaston County Police said 24-year-old Robert Singletary went inside his home and came out with a gun firing wildly at neighbors.

Neighbors said Singletary began firing after a basketball a group of kids were playing with rolled into his yard.

The young girl sustained a wound to her left cheek, while her father was shot in the back. Another woman was grazed by a bullet.

He turned himself in two days later on April 20 near Tampa, Fla.

Prior to this month’s incident, Singletary allegedly assaulted a woman with a mini-sledgehammer this past December. He was later released on a $250,000 secured bond.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Singletary left its facilities Sunday morning, and is being taken back to Gaston County.

He is facing numerous charges, including four counts of attempted murder.

Related: Man accused of shooting 3 in Gaston County turns himself in to Florida authorities

