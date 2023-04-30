Deputies: 2 shot at large gathering in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are recovering after a shooting Saturday night at a large gathering in Boone.

According to deputies with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was called in by several people around 9:11 p.m. at a venue off Will Cook Road. Callers also said the shooter left in a pickup truck.

Deputies were able to get his name and phone number and called him, talking for about three hours before he agreed to surrender.

[More Boone news: Town of Boone to light up blue in memory of fallen Watauga County deputies]

Stephen Ped Nobles, 27, was then arrested without incident and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The two people Nobles is accused of shooting were treated at an area hospital and have since been released.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.