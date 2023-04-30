PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
DC United blanks Charlotte 3-0 for third straight victory

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas scored on a first-half penalty kick to lead D.C. United to a 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Fountas’ PK score came in the 34th minute and helped D.C. United (4-4-2) earn its third straight victory. United, which hadn’t won back-to-back matches since the first two outings last season, won just twice in its previous 20 matches before the streak.

Christian Benteke pushed the lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal in the 75th minute. Jacob Greene capped the scoring with a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Lewis O’Brien and Theodore Ku-Dipietro had assists on the final netter.

Both teams posted 3-0 home victories over each other last season.

DC United outshot Charlotte 13-7 with a 4-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Tyler Miller finished with one save to earn the clean sheet for DC United. George Marks stopped one shot for Charlotte.

Charlotte (2-5-3) had gone six straight matches with just one loss for the first time in club history entering play.

Charlotte returns home to host New York City FC on Saturday. DC United travels to play Cincinnati on Saturday.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

