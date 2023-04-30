Cold front sliding in for cooler, drier weather this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After today’s rain and thunderstorms, things will be dry over the next week.

First Alert Weather Day Today : Heavy rain at times plus thunderstorms

Monday : Mostly sunny, not as warm, pleasant

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy

An area of low pressure will continue to lift to the northeast today, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms to the area. Afternoon highs will range from the 60s in the mountains to lower 70s across the piedmont.

Sunday futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Later this evening, a cold front will slide through the Carolinas setting the stage for a cooler, drier weather pattern.

The start of the work week looks dry and pleasant. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will build out to our west giving us some sunshine for most of the week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will climb into the upper 60s.

Monday futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Wednesday and Thursday highs will top out in the lower 70s.

Friday into next Saturday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

