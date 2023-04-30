PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Cold front sliding in for cooler, drier weather this week

Highs of the week will top out in the lower 70s.
After today’s rain and thunderstorms, things will be dry over the next week.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After today’s rain and thunderstorms, things will be dry over the next week.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Heavy rain at times plus thunderstorms
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, not as warm, pleasant
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy

An area of low pressure will continue to lift to the northeast today, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms to the area. Afternoon highs will range from the 60s in the mountains to lower 70s across the piedmont.

Sunday futurecast
Sunday futurecast(First Alert Weather)

Later this evening, a cold front will slide through the Carolinas setting the stage for a cooler, drier weather pattern.

The start of the work week looks dry and pleasant. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will build out to our west giving us some sunshine for most of the week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will climb into the upper 60s.

Monday futurecast
Monday futurecast(First Alert Weather)

Wednesday and Thursday highs will top out in the lower 70s.

Friday into next Saturday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

