Charlotte 49ers WR Grant DuBose selected by Green Bay Packers in 2023 NFL Draft

Charlotte, N.C. -- Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Grant DuBose was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Saturday. DuBose becomes the fifth 49ers player taken in the NFL Draft in the last seven years. He is the 49ers’ first offensive skill player to be drafted.

DuBose, who shared a team-lead with a record nine touchdown catches in 2022, spent two years in the 49ers program. In his two-year career, he ranks third all-time receiving touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards. He caught 15 touchdown passes in his two seasons and became the fourth 49er to surpass 1500 career receiving yards with 1684. He put up 892 receiving yards in 2021 and 792 in 2022. Both numbers rank in the 49ers top six single-season performances. He led the 49ers in TD catches in both of his seasons.

DuBose earned Second Team All-Conference USA honors in 2022 after garnering honorable mention accolades in 2021.

INSTANT IMPACT

In his first year with the 49ers, DuBose caught a 56-yard breakaway TD on his very first target in Charlotte’s memorable 31-28 win over Duke - the 49ers first over an opponent from a power five conference. He had a career-high 118 yards in that game and scored two TDs. He had three games with two TDs in 2022. His nine TD catches this past year tied the 49ers single-season record and his team-high six in 2021 rank fifth all-time.

DRAFT DAY

DuBose is the first 49ers wide receiver to be drafted and the fifth 49er overall. DL Larry Ogunjobi, a member of the 49ers first recruiting class, was selected with the first pick of the third round by the Cleveland Browns in 2017. In 2019, OL Nate Davis was a third round selection of the Tennessee Titans. Following the 49ers bowl appearance in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl, DE/LB Alex Highsmith was taken in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers and OL Cam Clark was selected in the fourth round by the NY Jets.

Ogunjobi, Davis and Highsmith have all been starters for the majority of their careers. Ogunjobi, drafted by Cleveland, also played for Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. He was re-signed by the Steelers, this offseason. Davis started each of his four years with the Titans and was signed as a free agent by the Chicago Bears this offseason. Highsmith earned All-AFC honors this past year for the Steelers. Clark announced his retirement due to medical issues.

NFL COMBINE COMPANY

DuBose was the sixth 49ers player to be invited to the NFL Combine in the program’s short 10-year history. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was the first to be invited in 2016-17. Offensive lineman Nate Davis went in 2018-19. In 2019-20, the 49ers sent a record three players to the NFL Combine: running back Benny LeMay, offensive lineman Cam Clark and defensive end Alex Highsmith. DuBose also participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

CHARLOTTE 49ERS NFL DRAFT HISTORY

Player, Pos Round, Year Team

Larry Ogunjobi, DL 3rd, 2017 Cleveland Browns

Nate Davis, OL 3rd, 2019 Tennessee Titans

Alex Highsmith, DE 3rd, 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers

Cam Clark, OL 4th, 2020 NY Jets

Grant DuBose, WR 7th, 2023 Green Bay Packers

