Wingate University punter Ethan Evans drafted by Rams

Evans becomes just the second Bulldog ever to be selected in the NFL Draft.
Team Aina punter Ethan Evans (27), of Wingate, kicks the ball away during the first half of the...
Team Aina punter Ethan Evans (27), of Wingate, kicks the ball away during the first half of the Hula Bowl NCAA college football game against Team Kai, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wingate University is sending a player pro in this year’s NFL Draft.

With the sixth pick in the seventh round, the 223rd overall pick, the Los Angeles Rams selected punter Ethan Evans.

Evans, a native of Mt. Airy, N.C., spent four seasons with the Bulldogs, becoming one of the best punters in the country at the Division II level, and earned a trip to the Hula Bowl in January.

In his senior year this past season, he averaged 45.7 yards per punt, pinning opponents inside their own 20-yard line 39 times and booting a whopping 30 punts 50 or more yards.

Evans also place-kicked while at Wingate, making 10 field goals at the collegiate level.

He becomes just the second Bulldog to ever be drafted, joining defensive back David Jones, who was taken by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2007 draft. Defensive end Kenwin Cummings also had a brief career, but was signed as an undrafted free agent.

