‘We have to be talking’: Therapists emphasize importance of educating teens on social media

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Often featuring things like viral dances and pranks, social media is meant to be fun, but can lead to serious consequences if used the wrong way.

On Thursday night, Ardrey Kell High School Principal Jamie Brooks sent out a message to students and parents about the viral video of one of their students shouting several racial slurs earlier in the week. This time the video was posted onto an Instagram page encouraging students to meet up in an area at the school Friday morning.

Licensed Therapist Juliet Kuehnle with Sun Counseling and Wellness shared when it comes to what children and teens post on social media, parents need to have a talk.

“We have to be talking to our kids about understanding what that online footprint looks like overtime,” Kuehnle said. “You can not kind of think that it’s not going to find it’s way into the light of day or that you can truly hide behind it.”

“That footprint is there and it can be found by anyone and traced back to you,” she continued. “So kids need to understand that’s a reality. Impacting your chances of getting a job, getting into college.”

Therapist Reginald Blackmon, with Mind Heart and Spirit, said videos like the one posted this week could also impact the mental health of those who the racial slurs are intended to offend. Blackmon said that brings up another conversation parents need to have with their kids.

“Process it and move on. If you internalize it in the wrong way, it goes down into what we call the self-conscious mind,” he said. “Now you’re feeling bad about you, and you’re feeling attacked. You don’t have to interpret it that way. But that’s a life skill that we have to teach our kids, how to discern when we hear something bad about us.”

Both experts agree that tough talks can help make a difference in what teens decide to post, and how they process what they see on social media.

“It’s important that we are having these conversations, ideally early, but most importantly we’re having them with our kids often,” Kuehnle said.

