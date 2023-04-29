PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Waxhaw native Saldiveri becomes first player from his Union Co. school drafted into NFL

Nick Saldiveri graduated from Parkwood High School before playing collegiately at Old Dominion.
Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) in action during an NCAA football game on...
Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) in action during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/ Andrew Shurtleff)(Andrew Shurtleff | AP)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second-straight day, a Charlotte-area native has been drafted into the NFL.

Offensive tackle Nick Saldiveri, a Waxhaw native and graduate of Parkwood High School, was chosen by the New Orleans Saints on Saturday with the first pick of the fourth round (103rd overall).

With the pick, Saldiveri becomes the first Parkwood player to ever be drafted, and the second from Union County, following Sam Howell from Sun Valley, who was selected by the Commanders last year.

Less than 24 hours before, on Friday night, Garrett Williams, who attended Hickory Ridge High School in Cabarrus County, became the first player from his respective school to be drafted as well. The Arizona Cardinals selected him midway through the third round.

Trenton Simpson, a Charlotte native and former Mallard Creek star, was also drafted Friday night.

Simpson, a standout at Clemson, was chosen by the Ravens in the third round after being a potential first-rounder.

UNC Charlotte wide receiver Grant DuBose is another local player who could be drafted, along with South Carolina Gamecocks receiver Jalen Brooks.

Like Williams, Brooks is also a Hickory Ridge alum, and played his freshman and sophomore collegiate seasons at Wingate University.

