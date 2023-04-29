PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sun to come out Saturday afternoon before heavy rain moves in Sunday

Areas of fog will lift by mid-morning giving way to some filtered sunshine.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will build over the Carolinas today giving us some warm and dry conditions, but rain enters right back into the forecast for Sunday.

  • Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, warm.
  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times plus thunderstorms.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, not as warm, pleasant.

The areas of fog will lift by mid-morning giving way to some filtered sunshine. As an area of high pressure slides east, we will briefly see mostly sunny skies this afternoon and highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Saturday's forecast
Saturday's forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Expect increasing clouds for tonight with chances for scattered showers during the overnight. Lows will range from the upper 40s and lower 50s in the mountains to lower 60s in Charlotte.

An area of low pressure will move across our area on Sunday bringing rain and a few thunderstorms. The rain will taper off by the afternoon and we’ll end the day partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The start of the workweek will be cool and dry. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will build out to our west keeping the Carolinas dry through Thursday.

Monday’s highs will climb into the upper 60s. Tuesday through Thursday highs will top out in the lower 70s.

There will be a chance for scattered showers on Friday otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

