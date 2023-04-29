PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home

State agents are investigating the deaths as a double homicide, Fayetteville Police Chief...
State agents are investigating the deaths as a double homicide, Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden said at a late Friday news conference.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home after the officer failed to show up for work Friday night, authorities said.

State agents are investigating the deaths as a double homicide, Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden said at a late Friday news conference.

Officer Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez was supposed to start work at 6 p.m. Friday after several days off. When he didn’t show up for his shift or answer his phone, supervisors went to his house and found the bodies, Braden said.

The chief said Tavarez-Rodriguez and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo Torres, were both shot, but he did not say if their home appeared to be broken into or give any other details about their deaths.

Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez was retired from the military and had been a Fayetteville officer for almost two years, Braden said.

Since Tavarez-Rodriguez was a police officer, the State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation, Braden said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're On Your Side finding out how this new rule affects you.
Higher mortgage fees for buyers with high credit scores? Charlotte lender weighs in on new rule
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed
Erickson Douglas Lee
Cornelius police officer arrested, investigation underway, officials say
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media

Latest News

Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
RAW: Five killed in shooting at Texas house; suspect at large
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Known for laughs, DC dinner to spotlight reporting risks