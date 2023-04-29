PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Officials searching for missing 80-year-old man last seen at Charlotte hotel

Norman Boyd was last seen late Friday night.
Norman Boyd
Norman Boyd(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a missing 80-year-old man from Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), said Norman Boyd was last seen leaving an Extended Stay hotel on McCullough Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. He was reported missing Saturday morning.

At the time of his disappearance, Boyd was wearing a brown cap, brown jacket and jeans, and was with a brown collie Shepherd dog.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, has black/balding hair and brown eyes.

Police said he deals with cognitive impairment and family is worried for his safety.

Anyone who sees or has information about Boyd’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

