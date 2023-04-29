Officials searching for missing 80-year-old man last seen at Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a missing 80-year-old man from Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), said Norman Boyd was last seen leaving an Extended Stay hotel on McCullough Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. He was reported missing Saturday morning.

At the time of his disappearance, Boyd was wearing a brown cap, brown jacket and jeans, and was with a brown collie Shepherd dog.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, has black/balding hair and brown eyes.

Police said he deals with cognitive impairment and family is worried for his safety.

Anyone who sees or has information about Boyd’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.