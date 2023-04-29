Man killed in shooting near Gastonia apartment complex, police searching for suspects

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a fatal early-morning shooting in Gastonia on Saturday.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Pebblestone Way just before 5:30 a.m., near the Fern Forest Apartments.

Once at the scene, officers found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound while inside the home.

Police said two or three male suspects were seen fleeing the area after shots were fired.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

